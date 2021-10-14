Paul Felder Considering UFC Comeback: ‘I Wanna See How I Feel’

Fans were certainly disappointed to hear that Paul Felder was retiring from MMA at 37 years of age. However it has now been revealed that he is considering making a comeback, depending on how he feels in the gym.

While Felder was never really considered one of the lightweight contenders, but he was always one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. It was well known that anytime he was on the marquee, it was going to result in an exciting and often bloody war, with the Irish Dragon putting it all on the line all the way until his retirement.

Paul Felder Considering A Comeback

It seems that he might now be finished competing as an MMA fighter after all. Speaking in a recent podcast with Brendan Fitzgerald, the UFC fighter turned commentator revealed that he was getting the itch to compete again, and that he was going to see how he felt after training with some UFC fighters back home.

“I feel like since the triathlon season has slowed, and there’s not a lot of races, I’ve really had a chance to reflect on that it’s over, that I’m not fighting anymore, and I’ve missed it tremendously,” Felder said (h/t MMAJunkie). “I started hitting pads, I started doing stuff. Now, that’s not to say that I’m making some comeback, but I’m definitely gonna go home, I want to train with Sean Brady and the guys a little bit, and I wanna see how I feel after a week of training with somebody like Sean Brady, Jeremiah Wells, Pat Sabatini, Andre Petroski, these Philly guys in the UFC, and we’ll go from there.”

If Paul Felder does end up making a return to the UFC, it would be interesting to see where he fits into the lightweight picture. Some have suggested that he would make a good return opponent for Conor McGregor after he heals from his broken leg, and it is hard to be mad at that idea.