Jake Paul Sounds Off on Askren “Scripted” Fight Theory, Nate Diaz, and Dana White $1 Million Bet

Jake Paul was able to quickly destroy Ben Askren during their primary event fight on the Triller app. The knockout was so fast that many fans took to social media to voice that Askren “took a dive” or that the match was scripted. Nonetheless, Paul took to social media to collect a bet from Dana White, trash talk Nate Diaz, and make fun of Askren.

Anyone who participated in the event’s viewership knows that the boxing fights weren’t the star of a show. While they may have anchored segments of the programming, most airtime was consumed by outside entertainment. Concerts from the likes of Justin Bieber and Saweetie took up a large block of air time. Additionally, a slap strongman competition and commentary from the likes of Snoop Dogg, with analysis from SNL’s Pete Davidson.

Jake Paul on Askren Fight, Nate Diaz, and Dana White Bet

It only took Jake Paul one round to send Askren to the canvas, and the moment it happened, the internet exploded. But, not without a crowd of conspiracy theorists who believe that Askren threw the fight quickly for a fast, lucrative payout.

Jake Paul claims he would finish Nate Diaz in three rounds if they ever meets in a boxing match

Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3

Jake bashes Freddie Roach coaching

Freddie Roach really perfected Ben’s defense !!





Jake Paul rubs on Ben Askren

Paul responds to all

“Everyone saying the fight was rigged is tweeting off their mom’s wifi,” wrote Paul on Twitter.

Paul quickly reminded fans that UFC President Dana White bet $1 million against him in the fight. White further explained that Ben has fought real guys and has been a world champion in other organizations, that he would win.

What should I buy with @danawhite

’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder

Lastly, Paul expressed that he would beat famous UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing fight by knocking him out in 3 rounds. Previously, Paul spoke of using a victory over Diaz to get the battle he ultimately desires, which is finally a massive payday in a fight against Conor McGregor.

Making Future Fights

Paul has a goal of becoming the highest-paid prizefighter in the world. To do that, he’ll have to face some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts inside of a boxing ring.

Do fans think Paul will be able to secure a fight against either Diaz or McGregor? Also, will Dana White pay up?