Patryk Kaczmarczyk Defends Against Josef Stummer At KSW 124 On December 19

The champion faces a challenger riding four straight wins as Gliwice gains its third championship fight.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 5th, 2026
Patryk Kaczmarczyk and Josef Stummer ahead of their KSW featherweight title fight
Illustration: MiddleEasy

KSW has added a featherweight championship fight to its December 19 card in Gliwice, Poland. Patryk Kaczmarczyk will defend against Josef Stummer at KSW 124, with the promotion confirming the matchup on November 5. The contest is scheduled for PreZero Arena and will be Kaczmarczyk’s second title defense.

The announcement lists the champion at 14-3, with three knockout wins and four submissions, and Stummer at 8-2, with one knockout and two submissions. KSW identifies the challenger as its second-ranked featherweight in the new release. The matchup brings the show to three championship contests.

Kaczmarczyk’s Route To His Second Defense

Kaczmarczyk’s most recent defense was against Leo Brichta at KSW 119 in Radom on June 20, 2026. His official fight history records an arm-triangle submission at 4:22 of the third round. That dated record also clarifies a chronology error in the announcement, which describes the June appearance as taking place last year.

Before that defense, he submitted Adam Soldaev with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round at KSW 112 on November 15, 2025. His preceding appearance was a unanimous decision over Ahmed Vila at KSW 102, where all three judges scored the contest 30-27. Those results put two consecutive submission finishes behind his latest booking.

Four Straight Wins Bring Stummer To The Belt

Stummer arrives after four consecutive victories in KSW. The most recent came against Lukasz Charzewski on September 19, 2026, with a split decision returned on scores of 30-27, 28-29 and 29-28. Earlier in the run, he beat Michal Domin unanimously in February 2026 and Eduard Kexel unanimously in August 2025.

The streak began with a first-round knockout of Nacim Belhouachi at KSW 103 on February 21, 2025. The official record places that finish at 2:20. It followed a third-round guillotine loss to Wojciech Kazieczko in October 2024, marking a clear change in results before the Czech fighter earned this championship opportunity.

KSW says Stummer also brings Czech amateur runner-up honors, multiple grappling medals and a national jiu-jitsu championship. Kaczmarczyk, who represents RKT Radom, previously held the Armia Fight Night title and received the Herakles award as 2020’s discovery of the year.

Different Routes Through The Featherweight Division

The champion’s promotional ledger stands at 8-3: two wins by knockout or technical knockout, two submissions and four decisions. Two of his losses came against Robert Ruchala, first on points in 2021 and then by a first-round body-kick knockout in May 2024. His subsequent Vila, Soldaev and Brichta victories provide the immediate competitive background to this defense.

Stummer’s KSW ledger is 6-2, comprising one knockout, one submission and four decision victories. His earlier submission came against Adrian Wieliczko in February 2024. The promotion lists him at 177 centimeters tall and Kaczmarczyk at 173 centimeters. KSW lists the champion as 28 and the challenger as 29. Both athlete pages place them in the featherweight division, rather than presenting this as a move between weight classes.

The other title fights are Pawel Pawlak against Piotr Kuberski at middleweight and Stefan Vojcak against Artur Szpilka for the interim heavyweight belt. Kaczmarczyk-Stummer is a new addition to that lineup, not a result or a completed fight.

Published on November 5, 2026 at 11:29 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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