Patrick Habirora has moved ahead of Abdoul Abdouraguimov in the PFL welterweight rankings, taking No. 3 in the promotion’s November 20 update. Shamil Musaev and Magomed Umalatov remain the two ranked contenders above him, with Thad Jean listed separately as champion.

The change follows Habirora’s submission victory over Omar El Dafrawy in Dubai. Abdouraguimov drops one position to fourth, while El Dafrawy stays fifth. Florim Zendeli, Ernesto Rodriguez, Eliezer Kubanza, Eoin Sheridan and Cedric Doumbe complete the division’s top ten in that order.

Habirora finished the November 14 co-main event with a standing guillotine at 3:11 of the first round, improving to 10-0. PFL’s written event report identifies it as his first professional submission victory and his fifth consecutive first-round finish. Those details distinguish the performance from his earlier run of striking stoppages without changing the undefeated record he carried out of the cage.

PFL released the new lists in two image posts ahead of its December 19 Lyon event. The graphics credit Combat Registry with independently producing the rankings and name Cloudbet as presenter. They are not a fresh fight announcement or a guarantee that a particular contender receives the next title shot.

Dubai changes the heavyweight and featherweight order

Sergei Bilostenniy now occupies the heavyweight champion’s position, with former champion Vadim Nemkov first among the contenders. Oleg Popov and Denis Goltsov follow at second and third, respectively; each of those three contenders has a one-place downward marker in the new graphic.

That title change was settled six days before the rankings release. Bilostenniy won their Dubai main event by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47. MiddleEasy’s full championship-fight coverage addresses the contest itself; Friday’s development is the published ranking adjustment.

Your updated PFL rankings heading into PFL Lyon! What changes after Saturday, December 19th as the PFL returns to Lyon! #PFLLyon | Saturday , December 19th | 📍LDLC Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/EaBBxOkm4w pic.twitter.com/V6Qn54ofPw — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 20, 2026

At featherweight, Adam Borics gains two places to fifth, while Gabriel Braga falls two to seventh. Champion Radzhabali Shaidullaev heads that division, and AJ McKee, Timur Khizriev, Jesus Pinedo and Salamat Isbulaev retain the four contender positions immediately above Borics.

McGrillen and Nabiev enter the top tens

Lewis McGrillen enters the bantamweight list at No. 9. Sergio Pettis slides one place to fifth, Lazaro Dayron rises to fourth and Daniel Marcos gains two positions to eighth. Marcirley Alves da Silva falls two places to tenth. The belt remains vacant, with Mitch McKee, Renat Khavalov and Taylor Lapilus occupying the first three contender spots.

The light heavyweight newcomers include Khabib Nabiev at ninth. Emiliano Sordi advances to seventh, Rafael Xavier moves down to eighth and Moustapha Diakhate drops to tenth beneath champion Corey Anderson. In the women’s flyweight division, Shannon Clark and Tatiana Postarnakova exchange eighth and ninth beneath titleholder Jena Bishop.

The middleweight graphic labels Johnny Eblen as interim champion rather than assigning him the No. 1 contender slot. Fabian Edwards is second, Impa Kasanganay third, Bryan Battle fourth and Boris Atangana fifth, while Costello van Steenis remains the division’s world champion.

Your updated PFL rankings heading into PFL Lyon! What changes after Saturday, December 19th as the PFL returns to Lyon! (Part 2)#PFLLyon | Saturday , December 19th | 📍LDLC Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/EaBBxOkm4w pic.twitter.com/Sw8rKKrDLy — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 20, 2026

The accompanying pound-for-pound table adds Bilostenniy at No. 7 and places Nemkov eighth, down six positions. Usman Nurmagomedov leads, followed by Anderson, Costello van Steenis, Jean, McKee and Johnny Eblen. Musaev and Khizriev take the final two places, keeping that cross-division order distinct from each fighter’s weight-class standing.