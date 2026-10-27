Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Lerone Murphy After Featherweight Title Debate

Patricio Pitbull wants Lerone Murphy next. The Brazilian answered Murphy’s featherweight title-shot argument with a direct callout on X on October 26.

Murphy had argued that every challenger should need another victory before receiving a championship opportunity. He said he had been told to beat somebody in the top five first and wanted the same condition applied to the rest of the division. That original title-shot statement began the discussion.

Pitbull identifies an opening

In his reply, Pitbull worked through the ranked field. He pointed to Movsar Evloev’s defeat, described Diego Lopes, Melquizael Costa and Brian Ortega as moving up, and cited Aljamain Sterling’s pairing with Kevin Vallejos. He also identified Jean Silva as waiting for a title opportunity.

The former Bellator champion described Yair Rodriguez and Arnold Allen as injured, grouped Youssef Zalal, Steve Garcia and David Onama among fighters coming off losses, and acknowledged Murphy’s win over Aaron Pico. Those availability assessments are Pitbull’s explanation for the callout, not fresh medical announcements or UFC matchmaking confirmations.

I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done.

Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done. https://t.co/0H68Fte3uZ — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 26, 2026

The rankings page currently available from UFC lists Murphy third and Pitbull fourteenth at featherweight, with Alexander Volkanovski the champion. Its displayed update is October 20, so it should not be mistaken for a new post-UFC 333 rankings release.

UFC’s profile identifies Pitbull as a three-time Bellator featherweight champion and former lightweight champion. Those accomplishments came in another promotion; he is still trying to work his way into a UFC championship opportunity.

On October 24, Pitbull congratulated Volkanovski and promised to finish whoever UFC assigned him in pursuit of the champion. The Murphy request makes that campaign more specific.

Congratulations to @alexvolkanovski on the record and great fight. I’ll finish whoever the @ufc puts in front of me so we cross paths. #UFC333 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 24, 2026

A shared opponent gives the proposal context

Aaron Pico features in both men’s recent records, but with different outcomes. UFC’s written history records Murphy’s spinning-elbow knockout of Pico at 3:21 of the first round in August 2025. Pitbull subsequently lost a three-round unanimous decision to Pico in April 2026.

Pitbull then stopped Dooho Choi at UFC 331 on September 19, with UFC’s history placing the knockout at 3:28 of round one. That return to the win column supplies the immediate competitive background to his request, rather than making the proposed Murphy fight a booked title eliminator.

Murphy’s own run was interrupted by a five-round majority-decision loss to Evloev on March 21. His official profile says that defeat ended a nine-fight winning streak.

Their recent UFC wins also include different decision assignments: Murphy beat Josh Emmett over five rounds in April 2025, while Pitbull defeated Dan Ige over three rounds that July. Those results form part of their respective promotional records, separate from the current callout.