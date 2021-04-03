Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Submits Emmanuel Sanchez In Round 1 – Bellator 255 Results (Highlights)

Having already had a back and forth war in 2018, Patricio Pitbull and Emmanuel Sanchez will square off against one another in the main event of Bellator 255.

Round 1

Pitbull takes the centre of the octagon. Sanchez lands two low leg kicks. Pitbull looks like he’s trying to set up the counter, but Sanchez doesn’t give him much to bite on. An inside leg kick lands for Sanchez. Pitbull lands a 1, 2 counter that rocks Sanchez for a second. A left hook counter lands for Freire that drops Sanchez! Pitbull locks up that classic guillotine. Sanchez has gone unconscious! That’s it.

Official Decision: Patricio Pitbull Freire wins via Submission (Guillotine choke).

Check out the highlights below:

Then there were 2️⃣. It comes down to @PatricioPitbull and @ajmckee101. The biggest Featherweight showdown of the year will be LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator255 pic.twitter.com/HzTxw2awyb — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2021