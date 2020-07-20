MMA pioneer Pat Miletich decided to come out of retirement for a kickboxing fight over the weekend. Unfortunately things did not go his way.

In the early days of the UFC, 52-year old Miletich was an integral part of the promotion. Not only did he achieve championship status, but he also coached the likes of Matt Hughes and Tim Sylvia, helping them secure their own belts. Therefore it was completely understandable when in 2014, he was inducted into the pioneer wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Pat Miletich Returns To Kickbox

Twelve years after his final professional MMA fight, Pat Miletich decided to come out of retirement. However instead of returning to MMA, he decided to try kickboxing, taking on 57-year old former boxer Michael “Second To” Nunn at an event in Davenport, Iowa. Ultimately the ex-UFC champ would drop the contest, losing a split decision after four rounds.

In their kickboxing main event in front of a packed crowd in Davenport, IA, 57yr old Michael "Second To" Nunn took a SD-4 victory over UFC Hall of Famer and world champion, 52yr old Pat "The Croatian Sensation" Miletich. Scores 39-37, 37-39 & 40-36 pic.twitter.com/0XYnU6mQER — Tim – Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) July 19, 2020

The above video is just a clip of the fight, but it is safe to say that it was not a good contest. Both Miletich and Nunn look out of shape, as they are. It looked very much like it has been over a decade since Pat last fought. As for Nunn, who was just released from prison in 2019 after being sentenced to 24 years for drug trafficking, looked no better.

Fresh off of a DWI charge, this fight was not the best look for Pat Miletich. Of course when considering his age and how long it is has been since he competed, not to mention this being his kickboxing debut, you can not hold this against him too much. As long as he was enjoying himself, nobody could blame him for taking this fight.