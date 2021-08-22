Alexandre Pantoja Taps Brandon Royval In Frantic Fight – UFC Vegas 34 Results (Highlights)

A ranked bantamweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval is taking place now (Saturday, August 21, 2021) at UFC Vegas 34.

Round 1

Royval throws plenty of volume early on but gets taken down by Pantoja instantly. Pantoja takes his back but Royval scrambles and continues to do so. Royval lands a nice back elbow. He then threatens with a leg submission as both fighters are stuck in a position on the ground. Pantoja escapes and goes right after Royval’s back again. Royval reverses and has Pantoja’s back before Pantoja gets out and they return to striking. Both fighters are swinging and landing. Royval complains of an eye poke but it’s a legal punch according to the referee. Pantoja lands a nice right. Royval is landing some strikes of his own. The round ends with Royval walking Pantoja down.

Great round which I score to Pantoja.

Round 2

Both fighters are aggressive early on. Royval complains of another eye poke but has to continue fighting. Pantoja continues to swing and goes for a takedown but Royval defends and has him on the ropes. Royval lands a body kick but ends up giving his back. Pantoja takes him down and has his back. Pantoja threatens with the rear naked choke and gets the tap!

Official result: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval via submission (R2, 1:46)

Check out the highlights below:

How about THAT 😳 @PantojaMMA locks in the sub early in RD 2. #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/hv7Fcf4XbN — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2021