UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Manel Kape By Unanimous Decision (Highlights)

The UFC is back in action tonight (Sat., Feb. 6, 2021) from inside APEX center in Las Vegas, Nevada with an outstanding card. Up next, the flyweights take the stage. Former Rizin champion Manel Kape (15-4) makes his octagon debut against top contender Alexandre Pantoja (22-5).

Round 1

Pantoja comes out aggressively and takes the center of the cage. He lands a body kick and eats a left hand from Kape who sticks and moves from the outside. Kape catches Pantoja with a counter right hand and defends a single-leg attempt. Leg kicks land for Pantoja, Kape comes back with a jab. Kape makes Pantoja miss with his kicks but doesn’t throw anything back. Right hand for Kape followed by a left hook. Body kick lands for Pantoja, wheel kick misses for Kape who ends up on the ground.

10-9 Pantoja

Round 2

Body kicks land early for Pantoja, he keeps the pressure on Kape. Kape comes back with a right hand and a leg kick of his own. Pantoja lands a leg kick and eats a right hand. Kape eats yeat another body kick, those seem to land for Pantoja. Kape counters Pantoja with a combination. Nice right hand by Pantoja as Kape tries to pressure him. Both fighters land in the pocket. Big counter shot lands for Kape who then takes down Pantoja.

10-9 Kape

Round 3

Nice left hand lands for Kape, he lands another one as Pantoja moves forward. Leg kick lands for Kape, Pantoja answers with a left hand. Uppercut lands for Kape, Pantoja lands a head kick. Kape lands to the body and makes Pantoja miss. Big punches land for Kape. Kape lands a takedown but Pantoja gets back up and lands a knee. Kape takes the back as the round ends.

10-9 Kape

Official results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Manel Kape by unanimous decision. (29-28; 29-28; 30-27)

Check the highlights below: