Paige VanZant Targeting UFC Return Following Arm Cast Removal

VanZant Ready To Return To Action

UFC women’s strawweight Paige VanZant is targeting a comeback.

VanZant has been out of action since her January 2019 victory over Rachael Ostovich due to a series of injuries on her right arm that have required multiple procedures.

She was most recently scheduled to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia earlier this month only to suffer another fracture in January which would keep her out of action for two months.

However, the cast on her arm is now off as she plans to return to training before eventually competing inside the Octagon again.

“CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight. 👊🏻”

VanZant notably has one fight left on her UFC deal and has made no secret that she would like to test free agency once it runs out.

“You know, it’s more for me, I want to prove my worth,” VanZant said last June. “And obviously, with my arm injuries, I’ve had three surgeries in a row now. Even though I’m so popular, I guess… I’ve been doing amazing things outside the UFC—Sports Illustrated, Dancing with the Stars, all these amazing things. “I want to show, ‘Hey, I’m a huge player in this division. I’m a huge player in the UFC.’ And I think it’s going to take one more fight to do that. And more than anything, I’m just focused on getting back in the cage. I don’t want to put any pressure on myself, or any stress behind anything. I just want to fight.”

But given the current coronavirus pandemic, it may be some time before “12 Gauge” gets to complete her contract.