Paige VanZant Takes Naked Pics With Her Husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant Poses Nude With Her Husband

These difficult times can make people try all kinds of new things. In the case of Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford, they decided to give nudist photography a try.

VanZant is one of the more popular fighters in the UFC. This is not necessarily because of her skills in the cage, but instead with her ventures outside of combat. As a result, she has garnered quite a following on her social media, to the point where that has even become a better source of income for her.

However those social media followers got to see PVZ in a whole new way recently. In what can only be described as an interesting artistic decision, she has posted a series of photos with her husband and fellow fighter Austin Vanderford, to Instagram. What is unique about these photos, is that they do not feature a lot of clothing; practically none, in fact.

These were not all, in fact. Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford went on to share several photos over the next several days, all with varying degrees of nudity. From gardening, to perhaps the strangest couples posing routine, they do it all.

What can you say, there is nothing wrong with a little thirst trapping during these isolation periods. After all, there is no reason to wear clothes if you are staying home, right? Now we are really starting to understand what Paige VanZant and her husband are trying to accomplish here.

What do you think of these photos from PVZ and Austin? Will you be trying any nude baking anytime soon?