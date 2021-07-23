Paige VanZant Feels She Has ‘The Experience’ Over Rachel Ostovich In BKFC: ‘I Know Exactly What It’s Gonna Feel Like’

Paige VanZant already has a win over Rachel Ostovich, under the UFC banner. Heading into their bare-knuckle rematch this weekend, she feels like she has the advantage over Rachel once again.

When PVZ faced Ostovich the first time, it was in the UFC, under the unified rules of MMA, with “12 Gauge” getting the submission win. The second time around, it takes place at BKFC 19 on July 23rd, in Paige’s second fight and Rachel’s debut in the promotion.

Speaking in a recent interview, Paige made it clear that she feels like having already had a bout in BKFC gives her an advantage over her foe. She says that this is a different type of pace than MMA, and it can catch people off guard the first time around.

“I know that going into this fight there isn’t that question for me like what is it gonna feel like,” PVZ said. “Am I gonna break my hands? Am I gonna cut open right away? There’s those questions of kinda like what’s it gonna feel like, one, emotionally, and two, physically. Now I don’t have those questions. “I know exactly what it’s gonna feel like fight night. I know what I’m gonna go through, and I’m gonna know the whole plan the entire night. Whereas those are questions she might have, just wondering how this is all gonna go down in your first fight ever. It’s trying something brand new for their first time. It’s always a little scary.”

Learning Experiences

Paige VanZant went on to further explain the differences that the experience of having her first bare-knuckle fight makes, going into this sophomore outing. Sure, she lost a decision to Britain Hart in her debut, but she got her feet — or should we say knuckles — wet in the process.

So on her way into the ring this second time around, Paige is taking her experience with her, having worked to improve since the first time around. She also feels bad for Rachel for not having that same amount of experience.

“I took a lot of lessons from that,” PVZ said. “You really need experience in bare-knuckle boxing to be successful. Now that I have the experience, I have one fight under my belt, I continue to grow with this sport, with the division and with the organization. “It’s unfortunate for Rachael. I feel like I made the moves after that last fight. I took a lot of lessons from it. I switched to Mundo Boxing with Pedro Diaz. I got one of the best boxing coaches in the world in my corner, and I haven’t stopped working since that fight. This is definitely a brand new fighter that you’re gonna see.”

Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich Weigh-In Video

Before Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich cross paths in combat, they first had to make weight. With the fight taking place Friday, July 23rd, they took to the scales on Thursday to make their marks.

Paige would hit the mark at 129.8lb, while Rachel clocked in at 129.9lb, making them virtually identical in weight. You can check out their weigh-in and final face offs in the video below.

How do you see Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich going down? Will the bare knuckle experience of Paige make a difference in this fight?