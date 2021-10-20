Paddy Pimblett Following Sean O’Malley’s Lead, Not Fighting Top 10 Fighter On Current Pay

Paddy Pimblett is following Sean O’Malley’s footsteps.

O’Malley has been criticized over the past year for not fighting higher-level competition — especially as many feel he is capable of defeating some of the ranked bantamweights.

However, “Sugar” would later come out and state his reasoning.

“For me, I have a contract to fight a certain amount of fights, and I’m gonna get paid a certain amount of money whether I fight Louis Smolka, the dude I was supposed to fight, or I fight Petr Yan, the No. 1 bantamweight in the UFC. I get paid the same. I’m gonna fight this dude (who is lower).”

Pimblett Wants ‘F*cking’ Six Figures

UFC lightweight Pimblett — coming off a sensational knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in his promotional debut last month — is seemingly of the same mindset.

For one, he doesn’t believe the UFC will fast-track him to a title shot as he’ll instead follow the trajectory of O’Malley.

“No, I think they’ll do the opposite,” Pimblett said on the “Anything Goes with James English” podcast (via MMA Junkie). “They rushed [Darren] Till and it’s hindered him where look what they’re doing with O’Malley. Slowly, but surely he’s fighting different people, different people.”

However, don’t expect “The Baddy” to fight anyone ranked high on his current pay. And it’s not because he doesn’t want to fight names like Tony Ferguson.

“F*ck that, I’m not fighting a top 10 on the money I’m on, lad,” he added. “Nick Peet was saying he’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson and, lad, I’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson, but not on the contract I’m on now. “F*ck that. Get paid that money to fight Tony Ferguson, lad. Yeah, he’s still one of the best 155’ers in the world, lad. I want f*cking six figures, lad, then I’m fighting him.”

It’s hard to disagree with O’Malley or Pimblett’s logic. That said, there will always be others who take advantage and climb the ranks in the meantime.