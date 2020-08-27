Conor McGregor retired from the sport of mixed martial arts. However, he is still one of the most talked-about names in the industry. As well as the number one target that fighters call out when they’re trying to prove their stardom. After McGregor participated in a legendary cross-promotional event in boxing against Floyd Mayweather, people have wanted to see Conor in the squared circle once again. Rumors of McGregor facing Paulie Malignaggi and Manny Pacquiao next were what fans hoped came to life. But, today as it stands, Pacquiao’s coach doesn’t believe Conor deserves the matchup.

Justin Fortune on Pacquiao vs McGregor

Earlier in the year, Pacquiao signed with Paradigm Sports Management. Which, is the same company that McGregor is managed by. As well as partners in regards to his Proper No. 12 whiskey. With the mutual connection, fans believed that the logical next step would finally be both men facing each other in the ring. However, Manny’s coach Justin Fortune doesn’t believe that the fight makes sense. Nor does he think that McGregor deserves it.

“Why even make that guy rich? And it won’t do absolutely nothing for Pacquiao as far as his legacy [is concerned]. Remember, this is just my opinion. Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing,” said Justin. “Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside three rounds,” he continued. “He will obliterate him. Too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing.” “I mean, my God, this is boxing; we are boxers. McGregor is an MMA guy, and we can’t do MMA, and he can’t box. That’s very simple.”

Making the Matchup

McGregor has stated that an offer was on the table for the men to fight. However, that’s a combat showdown that UFC President Dana White just doesn’t care about. As of now, the matchup seems to be smoke and mirrors. But, if fans have learned anything when it comes to Conor McGregor, it’s that anything can happen.