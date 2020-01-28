Owen Roddy: Conor McGregor ‘Can Beat Any Of Them’ Now That He Is Motivated

Coach Owen Roddy Says Conor McGregor Can Beat Anyone When Motivated

Conor McGregor seemingly returned to form at UFC 246, appearing reinvigorated. His coach, Owen Roddy says that as long as he stays that way, there is nobody who can beat him.

Roddy was in McGregor’s corner for his UFC 246 bout with Donald Cerrone. Although he was left with nothing to do, as it only took 40 seconds for Conor to brutalize Cowboy, earning his first victory since 2016. All signs pointed to a Conor who was focused and motivated again, even if there was not much fight footage to judge from.

Following this big victory, there have been questions as to who McGregor would fight next. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Owen Roddy believes it does not matter who it is. Whether Conor fights Khabib or Gaethje at lightweight, or Usman or Masvidal at welterweight, Owen says that if this newfound motivation stays, the results will all be the same.

“I don’t really mind who it is,” Roddy explained. “I think Conor going in motivated, enjoying the TRAINING. The WAY he is, he CAN beat any of them. I really believe that. “I’ve never seen him so ferocious in there, Roddy continued. “The shots he was throwing when Cerrone hit the ground were ferocious. not many people on this Earth can take those shots.”

Owen Roddy finished up the discussion by explaining that Conor McGregor is the one who makes those decisions. Therefore, whoever motivates him the most, will likely be the choice that he makes. Time will tell if he ends up following Dana White’s wishes and rematches Khabib, or if he will go a different path.