Alistair Overeem Praises ‘True Warrior’ Alexander Volkov, Reveals Broken Nose

Alistair Overeem could only praise Alexander Volkov following UFC Vegas 18.

Overeem took on Volkov in their heavyweight headliner last night as he looked to continue his final run which would ultimately culminate in a title shot.

However, that looks unlikely now as Overeem was outclassed by the Russian on the feet for majority of the fight. Eventually, a bloodied Overeem could only shell up until Volkov dropped him with a left which led to the referee calling off the fight in the second round.

It was a big blow for Overeem who had designs to win the UFC heavyweight title — the only bit of hardware to evade him in his illustrious career.

That said, it was always going to be a tough task after he revealed Sunday that he actually broke his nose in the first round. However, he had nothing but good things to say about Volkov.

“You’re a true warrior @volkov_alex. Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. I could not recover from that punch in the first round after I broke my nose. My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! I see the comments, you guys are the best.”

Overeem Title Shot Hopes Gone?

As aforementioned, it’s a big blow to Overeem’s title hopes, but not all is lost.

Overeem won’t be retiring just yet as he plans on being back in the gym soon. And with at least two more solid wins, he could still yet find himself in a position to challenge for the title.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen, though.