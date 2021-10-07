Alistair Overeem OUT of GLORY Kickboxing Match Against Rico Verhoeven due to Injury

Alistair Overeem is out of his heavyweight world title kickboxing match against Rico Verhoeven. The game was expected to be Overeems’ return to the world of kickboxing after being released from his UFC contract.

News of Overeem suffering an injury was reported by GLORY kickboxing, where Alistair was set to return to kickboxing. The organization released a statement on social media informing fans of the report.

“Breaking: We regret to announce Alistair Overeem is injured and out of GLORY Collision 3. He can not fight until early next year. GLORY will soon come with an announcement with further news,” wrote the promotion.

Overeem Confirms Injury

Shortly after the announcement, Overeem himself confirmed the news on his Instagram account and apologized to all of his fans who were hopeful for his return.

“I deeply regret that I have to pull out of the fight against Rico Verhoeven Oct 23th.

I’ve never pulled out a fight before and trust me, this decision was hard to make. I’ve been dealing with the injury for over a month,” wrote Overeem.

Details of the Nagging Injury

As he continued, he explained the severity of his injury. Furthermore, in an attempt to push past it, he may have made it worse by continuing to train.

“Two days before the press conference, a couple of weeks ago, I wasn’t even able to walk straight. After some treatment I felt much better. And since I’ve never been a quitter, I wasn’t going to quit now. I went back in camp. But… the injury got worse again and I could not even fulfill a complete training session.” “Yesterday my coaches, my medical team and myself had to make the decision to pull out.

Oct 23 I was suppose to give the fans a show! I wanted to make sure that everybody in the arena and the ones at home watching, got what they came for; an entertaining high level fight. Even if I was at 90% now, or 80% maybe even, I would have gotten into that ring. But I’m at 40% and that’s not enough.

Fighters get out there. We train hard, work hard. There’s a lot at stake. Our sport can get you injured. Not only in the ring, but unfortunately also in preparation.”

So far, the promotion hasn’t announced that Verhoeven will remain on the upcoming card against a new opponent. However, Middleeasy will continue to update fans on the latest with Overeem.