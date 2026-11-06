Oualy Tandia To Face Alex Lohoré At PFL Lyon On December 19

Oualy Tandia will face Alex Lohoré in a welterweight bout at PFL Lyon on December 19. RMC Sport announced the matchup on November 6, and Tandia shared the broadcaster’s announcement through his own account, giving the unbeaten prospect a second PFL assignment against a considerably more experienced opponent.

The announcement identifies a 77-kilogram contest and advertises coverage from 9 p.m. in France on RMC Sport 1. That is the broadcaster’s scheduled coverage time, not a confirmed cage-walk time for these two fighters. The promotion lists the December event separately from its previous Lyon show in 2025.

🚨 ENCORE UN COMBAT DE DINGUE AU PFL LYON !! 💥🇫🇷 Après s’être cherchés sur les réseaux, Oualy Tandia et Alex Lohoré vont pouvoir en découdre dans la cage lors de cette énorme soirée à Lyon ! 📺 C’est le 19 décembre, à partir de 21h sur RMC Sport 1 ! pic.twitter.com/yjcnuTlmiy — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) November 6, 2026

Tandia greeted the booking with a brief written message that translates into English as “For the people.” His response followed the broadcaster’s reference to the pair’s exchanges on social media. Neither post supplied a championship designation for their matchup, so the welterweight contest should not be confused with the title fight heading the event.

Tandia returns after a three-round test in Chicago

The 24-year-old’s first PFL appearance came against JP Saint Louis at Wintrust Arena on October 16. He won a unanimous decision, improving his professional record to 6-0. The promotion recorded scores of 30-27 and 29-28 twice, with the contest listed at a catchweight of 173 pounds.

That result was not an uninterrupted showcase. PFL’s written account credited Saint Louis with a strong second round before Tandia regained control in the third. It described the Frenchman finding success through both striking and grappling over the three-round contest. The performance established a winning start in his new promotion without requiring a finish.

His earlier discussion of his PFL ambitions concerned his arrival in the organization. The newly announced Lohoré assignment supplies the next concrete opponent rather than another account of that same debut interview.

Lohoré seeks a different outcome after Belfast

Lohoré enters with a 26-12 career record and an 0-1 PFL record. His promotional debut ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Rhys McKee in Belfast on April 16. All three judges scored that fight 30-27 for McKee.

The official written account nevertheless described periods in which Lohoré pressed McKee against the fence, landed knees and attempted takedowns. McKee adjusted his range during the second round before landing the right hand that dropped Lohoré in the third. He then threatened a D’Arce choke and took the back, while the visiting fighter defended through the closing stages.

Those contrasting opening appearances frame the December pairing: Tandia is trying to build on a successful introduction, while Lohoré is seeking his first victory under the PFL banner. Their records represent very different amounts of professional experience, not evidence that either man has already secured a place in a title eliminator.

A welterweight addition beneath the Lyon title fight

The LDLC Arena event is led by Taylor Lapilus against Mitch McKee for the inaugural bantamweight championship. The promotion’s original announcement identified the venue and December 19 date, with the show available through the ESPN app in the United States and RMC Sport in France.

Other previously announced additions include Abdoul Abdouraguimov against Andreeas Binder. PFL has also described Lyon as its final event under that name before the organization’s announced transition to MVP branding in January 2027. That wider change is part of the event’s setting; the immediate sporting assignment for Tandia and Lohoré remains their welterweight meeting.