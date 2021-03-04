Ali Abdelaziz Reveals Ottman Azaitar Was Carrying Potatoes In Fight Island Incident

What’s in the bag? Apparently, Ottman Azaitar was carrying potatoes.

That’s according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz who was commenting on the Fight Island incident that took place in January.

Azaitar was set to take on Matt Frevola in a lightweight bout at UFC 257. However, Azaitar was pulled from the card and later cut by UFC president Dana White for violating Fight Island’s COVID-19 protocols.

As per White, the lightweight gave his wrist band to an outsider who showed up on Fight Island with a bag and “shimmied across four balconies” to drop it off for him.

Of course, the UFC head honcho would later have a change of heart and give the unbeaten German a second chance last month.

Abdelaziz: Azaitar’s Bag Contained Potatoes

Many speculated what was in the bag, especially as Azaitar risked his UFC career for that bag to be smuggled in. The main guess was some sort of performance enhancing drug.

Turns out it was just potatoes.

“Potatoes,” Abdelaziz said in a recent interview. “Potatoes. It was potatoes in the bag.”

While Abdelaziz did keep a straight face with that answer, it’s also possible he was joking (or lying) about what was in the bag.

When asked if Azaitar really lost his job for potatoes, Abdelaziz clarified what happened.

“He didn’t lose the job,” Abdelaziz added. “Listen, at the end of the day, it was almost like an investigation. Dana looked over it. He’s a great kid. Everybody love him. All the UFC staff love him. Some people got involved.,Dana was involved. Listen, when you have Dana White himself handling certain situations, it’s a serious situation, right? “At the end of the day, if they find out whatever they think he did or didn’t do, he’s good enough as a person to get a second shot. He got a second shot at it, and he’s looking to get a fight right now.”

Azaitar is 13-0 professionally as well as 2-0 with the UFC since making his debut for the promotion in 2019.