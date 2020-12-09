Rachael Ostovich was not pleased with all the comments from fans asking her to create an OnlyFans account.

The women’s flyweight fighter was recently released from the UFC following a third-round TKO defeat to Gina Mazany last month. That setback put the Hawaiian on a three-fight losing skid with her last victory coming back in December 2017.

Many fans have since urged her to join OnlyFans — a subscription service where fans pay to interact with and get exclusive content from creators. However, it is more commonly associated with women or pornstars selling nudes.

It wasn’t only fans either — no pun intended.

I’m sad UFC let u go.. @rachaelostovich love seeing sexy girls fight .. but if u wanna only fans now let’s get paid & break the internet 😘 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) December 7, 2020

Ostovich Has A Message For Weirdos

On Tuesday, however, Ostovich fired back at fans claiming OnlyFans would be her next and only destination following her release.

“If you on your only fan game making that money … GET IT GIRL😜🤑….but all you weirdos saying “OF” next for me.. like that’s my only option can kiss my a$$.”

Ostovich’s release wasn’t a complete surprise.

After all, she was on a losing streak and currently hold a 4-6 professional record. And with the UFC planning on having as many as 60 cuts before the end of the year following the shocking release of Yoel Romero, it was only a matter of time.

“It’s not just Yoel,” UFC president Dana White said. “We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. Probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. “You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks.”

