Oskar Szczepaniak ended his two-fight skid with a first-round submission of Arbi Dzhambulatov at KSW 123 in Szczecin, Poland, on November 21. The Polish fighter finished the promotional newcomer with an arm-triangle choke at 3:07, according to KSW’s official result and both athletes’ fight histories.

The victory gave Szczepaniak a successful return after losses to Tymoteusz Łopaczyk and Daniel Skibiński. This was a different opponent from the one in his earlier KSW 123 replacement booking against Michał Hir. Dzhambulatov ultimately made the walk opposite him on Saturday.

Round 1: Szczepaniak takes control on the mat

In KSW’s Polish-language account, translated here into English, Dzhambulatov tried to push forward, but Szczepaniak interrupted his approach with kicks. Szczepaniak then closed the distance, secured a grip and completed the takedown, moving the contest away from the newcomer’s advancing stand-up attack.

Szczepaniak controlled the action from the top and landed punches while developing his submission opportunity. He moved into an arm-triangle choke and finished Dzhambulatov before the opening round reached its final two minutes. The official record lists a submission at 3:07 of Round 1; no judges’ decision was needed.

The result was a ground finish rather than another addition to Szczepaniak’s knockout total. KSW’s pre-event biography credited him with three professional knockout victories, all achieved in the first round. On this occasion, the decisive work came after he established top position.

A reset after two difficult KSW appearances

Szczepaniak’s previous appearance had ended with Skibiński submitting him by rear-naked choke in the second round at KSW 109 on August 9, 2025. Before that, Łopaczyk stopped him with strikes in the opening round at KSW 104 on March 8, 2025. Saturday’s win therefore reversed a run in which both defeats had come inside the distance.

His last victory before that stretch was a unanimous decision over Adrian Zieliński at KSW 95 in June 2024. Earlier wins over Michał Gniady and Adrian Gralak had shown his striking finishing ability. The submission in Szczecin provided a different route back to a positive result.

KSW’s biography identifies Szczepaniak as a 27-year-old from Poland with a substantial amateur background, including 36 amateur victories and medals in international jiu-jitsu competition. Dzhambulatov, listed by the promotion as a 25-year-old from Moldova, was making his first KSW appearance.

The bout was contested at an agreed 80-kilogram limit. At the official weigh-in, Szczepaniak registered 79.7 kilograms and Dzhambulatov weighed 80 kilograms. Their meeting was part of the same Szczecin event whose final lineup included Szkaradek against Bontorin, rather than the older advertised card.