Ali Abdelaziz Asks Fans if They Want Tito Ortiz vs Rashad Evans III

Ortiz vs Evans III Teased by Ali Abdelaziz

Tito Ortiz may have opened a can of worms that is unexpected within the MMA community. Ortiz was successful in his victory against Alberto Del Rio in Combate America’s first pay per view event. Tito looked so good in the bout that the President congratulated him on Twitter. Although the match was against Del Rio, many fans shockingly praised Ortiz stating that he looked to be in great shape and proved that he could still compete at a high level. Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to see if fans would be interested in seeing Ortiz compete against rival Rashad Evans, who has retired from the sport.

Ali Teases Ortiz vs Evans III

Ortiz vs Evans would be a trilogy fight if Rashard chose to come out of retirement. Furthermore, Ali is the manager of Evans and asked his social media followers if fans would like to see the trilogy bout. And, nobody was shocked when the MMA community humbly passed on the matchup in unison.

Fans React to the Tweet

One way to get every single fan in the entire world on the same page? Ask them if they want to see Tito Ortiz vs Rashad Evans in a trilogy fight. Scrolling through the comments, one could see that virtually every single person said they would absolutely not be interested. And, they also made it clear that they believe Rashad convincingly proved that he was the better fighter.

Evans has stated that he would like to make a comeback to the octagon. However, if the plan is to fight Ortiz, it might have to come in the form of another organization. Because of Tito’s relationship with the UFC, either Bellator, Combate, or an Asian promotion would more than likely have to promote the bout.

Are fans actually interested in seeing a trilogy bout between the two legends? Let us know in the comments below.