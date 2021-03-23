 Skip to Content

Tito Ortiz Pleads With Parents To Take Masks Off Children: ‘You’re Ruining The Health Of Their Lungs, Immune System’

This is the latest in a long list of right-wing conspiracies from the former UFC champion and Mayor Pro Tem of Huntington Beach.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Tito Ortiz Pleads With Parents To Take Masks Off Children: ‘You’re Ruining The Health Of Their Lungs, Immune System’
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Tito Ortiz isn’t letting up on his conspiracies as he continues to be an anti-mask advocate.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion and current Mayor Pro Tem of Huntington Beach has long been outspoken about COVID-19 as well as the use of masks as he has floated a number of conspiracy theories over the past year.

He even clashed with the Huntington Beach City Council after refusing to wear a mask during their meetings before he eventually had to cave in to the pressure and complaints.

That said, he still isn’t a fan of them as can be seen from his latest interview where he pleaded with parents to stop making their children wear masks.

“If I gotta be here at Huntington and help each one of these people have the focus to not to wear a mask. I mean, please, people. Parents, please —  take your kids’ masks off,” Ortiz said. “You’re ruining the health of their lungs, their immune system. The kids are not going to catch COVID, man.

“I’m not a doctor but let me tell you, I’m a person who has lived through life. Take your mask off your kids.

Ortiz Won’t Be Taking Vaccine

In addition to being anti-mask, Ortiz is also unsurprisingly not a fan of vaccines either. When asked what happened to the flu this year, Ortiz responded:

“What happened to the flu? 98% has been erased,” he added. “That’s kind of strange, huh? 98%? I’ve never taken a flu shot, I won’t take this vaccine shot. I don’t get a sh*t. They gotta pin me down.

“I know I shouldn’t have to be vicious like that because we live in America, I pay taxes. And I pay a lot of taxes.”

It still remains surreal how he ended up in his current position.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou 'Didn't Want The Sun To Rise' After Stipe Miocic Loss
← Read Last Post
Retro image of Holyfield and Tyson via The Ring
Team Holyfield Says Mike Tyson Rejected Evander Trilogy Fight with $25 Million Offer
Read Next Post →