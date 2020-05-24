(Video) Tito Ortiz Releases Promo, Discusses Potential Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Ortiz Wants Boxing Match With Tyson

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz is stepping up his efforts to face Mike Tyson in a legend vs. legend fight.

With Tyson’s plans to return to action for a charity match, Ortiz recently put his name in the hat as he called out the former boxing heavyweight champion. Although he didn’t specify whether it was for a mixed martial arts fight or a boxing match — which notably drew ridicule from heated rival Chael Sonnen — Ortiz appeared to be serious.

Tyson recently responded to Ortiz’s callout stating that he would be open to facing anyone.

“I don’t really know but listen — anyone that’s willing to contribute to this charity, they’re welcome to come in and challenge me,” Tyson told TMZ. “I would be open for anyone.”

With that response, Ortiz went a step further and released a promo of a potential fight between him and “Iron Mike” on the latest episode of his Uncaged series on YouTube.

In addition to the promo, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” also discussed the fight stating how he was initially called by Tyson’s people about fighting him. He goes on to talk about how he has nothing but respect for him, but would be willing to get in the best shape of his life if it meant getting a win over Tyson.

He also clarifies that it would indeed be a boxing match with Tyson citing his own experience training and sparring with some of the best in the sweet science.

You can watch the video below:

Although Ortiz is on a three-fight winning streak in MMA and is eight years younger than Tyson, it remains to be seen how he would fare against him in a pure boxing match.