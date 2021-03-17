Brian Ortega Feels He Must Defeat Max Holloway As Well As Alexander Volkanovski To Truly Be A Champion

Brian Ortega has never looked better, than in his return from his extended hiatus from MMA, where he fought ‘The Korean Zombie.’ Considered by many to be one of the best strikers in the 145lb division, Chan Sung Jung was touted by many to pick up the win. However, Ortega, formerly known for his high-level jiu-jitsu, shockingly outstruck Jung over 5 rounds.

Title or Holloway?

That impressive win has earned him a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. However, there is another fight that is constantly on Ortega’s mind. His one and only loss as an MMA fighter came at the hands of Max Holloway.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Ortega discussed how even if he does defeat Volkanovski to become champion, it would not feel earned until he got back the win over Holloway. In the following, Ortega discusses whether a title shot or another crack at Holloway is more important to him:

“I don’t know. It’s like ok you win, your the champ. But this man (Holloway) beat you. I wouldn’t feel 100 per cent the champ if I didn’t run it back. That man has that on his resume you know. He gave you your first loss. Something you can never take from him. So now it’s like well we gotta make this right. So, yes it would be amazing because there’s no credit taken from Volkanovski you know. This man won twice over Max. Despite what everyone wants to talk about and say, right.” “Obviously it would be amazing to be a champ and say hey man, mission accomplished. You told yourself your gonna get this belt and you did it, congratulations. Now f**k this belt. Max. I’m a fighter bro. I think Max said it himself. You beat me one time, I’m gon wanna fight you again. You beat me two times, I’m gonna wanna fight you eighty times so I can beat you. And that’s the same mentality I have. You f**k me up twenty times, I’m a f*****g comeback the twenty-first time, saying I still want some.”

Should Ortega defeat Volkanovski, it is likely that his first title defence would be against Holloway regardless. ‘Blessed’ is coming off one of the most dominating performances in UFC history, having pieced up Calvin Kattar over an astonishing 5 rounds display.