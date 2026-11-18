Joshua Pacio and Keito Yamakita are cleared for ONE SAMURAI 5. ONE’s November 18 results confirm that Asahi and Gump instead owe their opponents 25% of their purses. Asahi–Petchtanong moves from an agreed 150-pound limit to 152; Gump–Inui proceeds at 148. Everyone passed hydration.

Official Weights And Hydration Readings

Numbers below give pounds and urine specific gravity, respectively.

Athlete Weight / hydration Opponent Weight / hydration Joshua Pacio 124.6 / 1.0087 Keito Yamakita 124.4 / 1.0103 Ryujin Nasukawa 123.8 / 1.0040 Raichi Nagai 123.8 / 1.0120 Tatsumitsu Wada 124.2 / 1.0132 Jarred Brooks 123.8 / 1.0203 Masashi Kumura 123.8 / 1.0187 Ellis Badr Barboza 123.4 / 1.0074 Yutaro Asahi 152.0 / 1.0023 Petchtanong Petchfergus 149.6 / 1.0222 Ryugo Takeuchi 244.8 / 1.0218 Brandon Hashimoto 254.4 / 1.0191 Reiji 124.2 / 1.0214 Rui Botelho 124.8 / 1.0160 Yugo Kato 124.6 / 1.0103 Jurai Ishii 124.4 / 1.0156 Gump 148.0 / 1.0144 Shuto Inui 144.4 / 1.0120 Shosuke Kinoshita 153.4 / 1.0057 Takuya Shibamura 152.2 / 1.0210

Why Passing Hydration Does Not Settle The Contracted Weight

ONE’s published procedure treats hydration and weight as consecutive requirements, not interchangeable tests. A supervised urine sample is checked with a refractometer, and a specific gravity of 1.025 or below is a passing result. Only after passing that test can an athlete weigh in. Meeting the hydration threshold does not erase a separate failure to reach the agreed limit.

The rules provide a three-hour testing window in which an athlete who is hydrated but overweight can try again. Someone who has not satisfied both requirements may later submit a hydrated sample and seek a negotiated catchweight. For that route, the two athletes must be within 105% of each other’s official hydrated weight, and the athlete responsible for the miss surrenders a portion of the purse. The event-specific release establishes the actual penalties and revised contracts above.

The same rulebook also distinguishes the sports on this card. A championship MMA contest is scheduled for five five-minute rounds, whereas an ordinary MMA bout uses three. Non-title kickboxing and Muay Thai contests run three three-minute rounds. Those different formats remain relevant even when several matchups share ONE’s strawweight label.

A Title Fight Above Three Different Sporting Disciplines

The official card places Pacio’s strawweight MMA championship defense against Yamakita in the headline position at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. The challenger enters the event on a five-fight winning streak, according to the promotion’s current synopsis. The championship is not the prize in the other strawweight matchups: Nasukawa–Nagai is kickboxing, Wada–Brooks is MMA, Kumura–Barboza is kickboxing, and Kato–Ishii is Muay Thai. Takeuchi–Hashimoto and Kinoshita–Shibamura are also MMA bouts, in separate weight divisions.

The two revised kickboxing contests are not listed as championship bouts.

ONE’s viewing guide schedules the November 18 program for 5:30 p.m. in Japan, equivalent to 8:30 a.m. UTC. Japanese coverage is through a U-NEXT subscription; the international guide directs subscribers to The Inner Circle service. The first two fights are also scheduled for ONE’s YouTube and Facebook channels, with geographic restrictions applying.