ONE Fight Night 49 Changes Three Bouts After Injuries

ONE Fight Night 49 has a new main-event opponent for Lucas Gabriel and two replacement striking matchups. The promotion confirmed the injury-enforced changes October 23 for its November 6 show at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The promotion’s announcement states:

“Injuries have ruled out former ONE Lightweight MMA World Title challenger Alibeg Rasulov, Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan, and Katsuki Kitano”

Magomed Magomedov replaces Rasulov against Gabriel in lightweight MMA. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai takes Estupinan’s place opposite Taiki Naito in the previously announced flyweight kickboxing bout, while Nontachai Jitmuangnon replaces Kitano against Felipe Lobo in bantamweight Muay Thai. The latter pairing is a rematch of Nontachai’s unanimous-decision victory in May.

Gabriel Gets An Unbeaten Promotional Newcomer

ONE lists the incoming Magomedov at 15-0, with finishes in his five most recent fights. He makes his promotional debut in the headline slot. Christian Lee defends against Tye Ruotolo at The Inner Circle 37 earlier that day. Gabriel has no guaranteed title shot.

Gabriel’s official athlete record supplies an important distinction: his six ONE appearances include five wins and one no contest, rather than six victories. The no contest came against Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31. His subsequent results were a unanimous decision over Magomed Akaev and a split decision against former champion Ok Rae Yoon at ONE Fight Night 44.

The Brazilian trains with Nova União Phuket in Thailand. His earlier promotional wins include a third-round submission of Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov and decisions over Kurbanali Isabekov and Ibragim Shaymanov.

Naito’s official record shows three consecutive victories across two striking disciplines. He beat Estupinan by majority decision under Muay Thai rules at ONE Fight Night 32, stopped Nakrob Fairtex in the first round at ONE Fight Night 37, and then defeated Hyu by unanimous decision in kickboxing at ONE Samurai 1.

His profile identifies Bell Wood Fight Team as his gym and documents his Shoot Boxing Japan super-bantamweight championship. For this replacement matchup, the discipline matters: Naito and Kongthoranee previously met in Muay Thai, whereas their November booking is kickboxing. The archival clip above comes from Kongthoranee’s previous appearance. His official record confirms a unanimous-decision win over Yuan Pengjie in his kickboxing debut at The Inner Circle 32.

That switch followed four consecutive Muay Thai defeats: two decisions against Nong-O Hama, a decision against Aslamjon Ortikov and a second-round knockout against Asadula Imangazaliev. The win over Yuan therefore ended a losing sequence as Kongthoranee changed disciplines, rather than extending an uninterrupted winning run.

Lobo’s official results show that the earlier defeat to Nontachai came at ONE Fight Night 43. He subsequently lost a unanimous decision to Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 45.

The updated ONE Championship event card also retains Victor Hugo versus Devhonte Johnson in openweight submission grappling, Victoria Souza versus Magdalena Czaban in atomweight MMA, and Kalandar Tabarov versus Ilmadi Israilov in bantamweight MMA. Lee Seung Cheol faces Nazareth Lalthazuala in strawweight MMA, and Zhou Jiaqiang meets Mamuka Usubyan in featherweight kickboxing. Those bookings bring the current listing to eight bouts across four disciplines. The event remains scheduled for U.S. primetime on Prime Video.