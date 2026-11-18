ONE Championship has ended Christian Lee’s welterweight MMA title reign. The promotion announced on November 18 that the championship is vacant immediately because of inactivity, four years after Lee beat Kiamrian Abbasov.

In its written statement, ONE said Lee took time away following that victory to mourn his sister Victoria’s sudden death and focus on the birth of his children. The organization said it had held off staging championship fights in the division in recognition of those circumstances, waiting for him to be ready to compete again.

According to ONE, an opportunity to defend the welterweight championship was presented earlier this year, but the parties did not finalize a bout agreement. The promotion cited fairness to the other athletes in the weight class as its reason for moving forward. Its announcement does not name the fighters who will contest the vacant belt or give a date for that matchup.

BREAKING 🚨 ONE Championship has officially declared the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant with immediate effect due to inactivity. Exactly four years ago to the day, Christian Lee claimed the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title. Following that victory, Lee stepped away from… pic.twitter.com/3SofqJrOvR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

A Separate Belt From The One Ruotolo Won

The administrative decision concerns a different championship from the one Lee lost in Bangkok earlier this month. On November 6, Tye Ruotolo submitted Lee at The Inner Circle 37 to take the ONE lightweight MMA title. That contest ended with a rear-naked choke at 2:08 of the opening round inside Lumpinee Stadium.

Ruotolo dropped Lee with punches, advanced through top position and secured his back during the champion’s attempted escape. He then completed the submission, extending his MMA record to 3-0. Already the organization’s welterweight submission grappling champion, Ruotolo became a champion in two sports. Those belts should not be confused with the welterweight MMA championship affected by Wednesday’s announcement.

How Lee Won The Welterweight Championship

Lee’s welterweight breakthrough came at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Singapore on November 18, 2022. He entered that contest as the lightweight champion and survived a difficult opening round against Abbasov, who knocked him down with a left hook. Lee recovered, took the fight to the ground and began turning the contest in his favor. In the second round, he combined takedowns with striking, before continuing to pressure Abbasov through the third. The finish followed unanswered standing elbows.

He eventually forced the stoppage at 4:20 of round four after moving into mount and landing ground strikes. The victory made him a two-division MMA champion and brought a $50,000 performance bonus. That fight is the starting point of the reign ONE has now ended; it is not a newly contested result.

Before the Ruotolo defeat, ONE’s October 23 career retrospective credited Lee with 18 victories and 17 finishes, including 13 knockouts. His rise had included winning the lightweight championship against Shinya Aoki in 2019, capturing the Lightweight World Grand Prix later that year and regaining the lightweight belt from Ok Rae Yoon in their 2022 rematch. The same retrospective describes his lightweight return against Alibeg Rasulov. Their December 2024 meeting ended in a no contest following an accidental eye poke; Lee then stopped Rasulov in the second round of their November 2025 rematch. Those appearances matter to the distinction in Wednesday’s decision: ONE cited inactivity in the welterweight championship picture, not an absence from all MMA competition throughout the four-year period. The announcement does not identify another bout for Lee.