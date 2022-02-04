 Skip to Content

(Video) One-Armed Fighter Marney Maxx Knocks Out Opponent With A Head Kick

Only one arm? No problem for Marney Maxx.

Bellator fighter Nick Newell isn’t the only badass fighter with one arm.

Last Saturday at Demo Fight 11 in Bahia, Brazil, one-armed Marney Maxx knocked out Deivid Costa with a head kick.

The Knockout

Twitter user @Barrelelapierna uploaded the footage of the knockout.

Marney Maxx

Maxx moves to 4-4 after the win over Costa last Saturday. Maxx has been fighting since 2013 but took a three-year break after losing his MMA debut. He returned in July of 2016 where he lost again but he picked up his first win as a professional later that year.

The one-armed fighter posted another angle of the knockout on his own Instagram and wanted to know what his fans thought.

Like, follow, share and leave your comment what you think,” Maxx wrote.

You can view the fight in its entirety here:

