(Video) One-Armed Fighter Marney Maxx Knocks Out Opponent With A Head Kick

Bellator fighter Nick Newell isn’t the only badass fighter with one arm.

Last Saturday at 11 in , one-armed Marney Maxx knocked out

The Knockout

Twitter user @Barrelelapierna uploaded the footage of the knockout.

A pesar de faltarle una mano Marney Maxx se las arreglo para meter un lindo KO ayer en Demo Fight 11 pic.twitter.com/OUDvvGLtlw — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 30, 2022

Marney Maxx

Maxx moves to 4-4 after the win over Costa last Saturday. Maxx has been fighting since 2013 but took a three-year break after losing his MMA debut. He returned in July of 2016 where he lost again but he picked up his first win as a professional later that year.

The one-armed fighter posted another angle of the knockout on his own Instagram and wanted to know what his fans thought.

“Like, follow, share and leave your comment what you think,” Maxx wrote.

You can view the fight in its entirety here: