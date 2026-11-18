ONE Championship has confirmed ONE 174 for Shanghai on Saturday, December 12, 2026. The promotion’s November 18 announcement poster identifies Shanghai Indoor Stadium as the venue.

That graphic is more specific than the accompanying website article, which says venue details will follow. The first bouts are due in the coming days, with ticketing and pay-per-view information still pending. No individual fight has been confirmed in the announcement material reviewed.

A China Return With An Important Qualification

ONE describes this as its first full-scale Chinese card since 2019, rather than its first visit of any kind in seven years. The distinction matters because it staged closed-door ONE Hero Series shows in Shanghai in June 2020 during the pandemic. Those developmental events followed the earlier flagship touring schedule.

CHINA, WE’RE BACK! 🎉🇨🇳 ONE returns on December 12 with ONE 174: Shanghai, and we’re bringing the fireworks 💥 Who are you putting on this card? 👀 Drop your dream matchups below 👇



🗓️ 12 December 2026⁰🎟️ Ticketing & PPV info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/cbyU2SW4g4 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

Shanghai first hosted the organization on September 2, 2017, at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. That card was headlined by Ben Askren’s welterweight championship defense against Zebaztian Kadestam. ONE’s archived results record Askren winning by second-round TKO, establishing an earlier championship connection between the city and the promotion.

Its June 2019 Shanghai stop, Legendary Quest, moved to Baoshan Arena. Stamp Fairtex retained the atomweight Muay Thai championship against Alma Juniku by unanimous decision after five rounds. The card also included Yoshihiro Akiyama’s promotional debut against Agilan Thani, with Thani taking a three-round unanimous decision.

The following November, Age of Dragons brought two kickboxing championship fights to Beijing’s Cadillac Arena. Ilias Ennahachi defeated Wang Wenfeng by split decision over five rounds. Roman Kryklia stopped Tarik Khbabez in the second to become the inaugural light heavyweight kickboxing champion. Those venues belong to the historical events, not the newly announced December show.

The Broadcast And Touring Context

The return follows ONE’s August 7 agreement with China Mobile subsidiary Migu. The companies announced exclusive digital coverage in mainland China for at least 60 live events annually, spanning numbered cards, ONE Fight Night and ONE Friday Fights. Their stated package covers MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling.

In the original written release, ONE co-founder Hua Fung Teh described reaching additional Chinese audiences as a central objective. Migu executive Xu Jie said the addition would broaden the platform’s combat-sports offering. Those are the partners’ stated aims, not independently measured audience results.

That distribution deal is separate from the forthcoming Shanghai ticket sale. It describes an annual broadcast arrangement across the promotion’s event series, not a published ONE 174 bout order or a completed account of every territory’s viewing options. The card-specific pay-per-view announcement remains outstanding.

Shanghai also comes before the already announced return to Qatar. ONE and Visit Qatar renewed a three-year partnership in July, scheduling the first event at Doha’s Aspire Dome for Friday, March 26, 2027. Their agreement calls for multiple flagship shows, with Middle Eastern athletes alongside international competitors across the organization’s disciplines.

ONE’s China announcement highlights Tang Kai and Wang Junguang as examples of local talent, without assigning either a December opponent. Wang’s October kickboxing win over Prajanchai did not transfer the latter’s separate Muay Thai championship. Prajanchai’s announced unification against Aliff is a different December assignment, not part of this Shanghai confirmation.