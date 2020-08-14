Some people think that Sean O’Malley should continue to build his way to the top of the bantamweight division slowly. But for O’Malley, he’s already patterning the trajectory of his career after the companies biggest stars in Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor. Sean is set to face Marlon Vera, in his biggest test to date, this weekend at UFC 252. In order to build some hype for the fight, “Sugar” Sean spoke to the media about the matchup. However, while he wants to pattern his career after McGregor, O’Malley still wants the chance the face Conor McGregor one day down the line in a dream matchup.

Originally, O’Malley had his eyes set on facing Cody Garbrandt. But, after UFC President Dana White shut down the idea, Sean has since looked elsewhere. Many fans and MMA media members have been waiting for O’Malley to get a step up in competition. Especially due to his impressive performances during his last two matchups.

Sean O’Malley Speaks about Dream Fight Against McGregor

Now, “Sugar” Sean O’ is facing Marlon Vera, which would be the step up that fans have wanted to see. Although the fight with Vera is quickly on the horizon, O’Malley spoke about potentially facing Conor McGregor one day.

“Probably Conor,” said O’Malley on who his dream opponent would be. “I think the fans would like that. It’s an exciting fight. That’s a fight that I feel like I could win. It’s not like there’s not a chance. That would probably be a dream fight.”

Breaking Down the Fight

Next, O’Malley broke down the matchup and explained how he could beat McGregor. Weight, speed, and a host of other factors ultimately led Sean to his belief. Lastly, he closed it out by saying Conor hits hard but he doesn’t usually get hit.

Nonetheless, the fight against McGregor, in the eyes of O’Malley, would be extremely interesting.