UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley could be back in action in a few months.

O’Malley posted footage of himself training this week with a caption implying he would be competing at the UFC 258 pay-per-view on February 13.

“Feb 13th Las Vegas. Suga Show back in action. 👀”

As of now, there is no word on whether that is true or if the Las Vegas-based promotion has an opponent lined up for him.

O’Malley Looking To Bounce Back

Regardless, O’Malley will be looking to make a major statement whenever he does return.

The 26-year-old was looking on track to fulfilling his potential with an active 2020 that saw him finish the likes of Jose Quinonez and Eddie Wineland in emphatic fashion.

However, he would suffer his first professional defeat against Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 in August. Vera notably injured O’Malley’s foot and pounced when the action hit the ground as he eventually finished him with via TKO.

The way “Sugar” has handled his defeat since has rubbed many people the wrong way as he notably claims he is still undefeated in his professional career. However, a statement finish at UFC 258 could quickly erase the memories of all his critics.

UFC 258 is reported to play host to a potential welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns which would ideally headline the card.

With a rematch between Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall also reported to take place, O’Malley’s addition would certainly further strengthen the card.