Welcome to the Sugar Show

Only a few athletes have been able to keep their name in headlines for the duration of the entire world being on lockdown. In basketball, Michael Jordan took the world by storm with his docu-series “The Last Dance” that captivated the entire world. Other sports have been relatively quiet due to being temporarily out of action. But, sports are finally back. However, the MMA world, the talk of the sport has been UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley. Dana White loves him, the fans love him, and the media seems to be on board as well. However, his skill set combined with his youth puts him in a very difficult position. Some think that O’Malley should continue to build his way to the top of the division slowly. But for O’Malley, he’s already patterning the trajectory of his career after the companies biggest stars in Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor.

O’Malley on Conor McGregor

O’Malley is set to face Marlon Vera, in his biggest test to date, this weekend at UFC 252. In order to build some hype for the fight, “Sugar” Sean spoke to the media about the matchup. Furthermore, he fielded questions about which fighters he maps his career out after.

“I think obviously Conor’s (McGregor)career went well. Israel Adesanya’s career went well and I feel like I want a similar career like that,” said O’Malley. “(Conor and I are) pretty similar in fighting styles. We knock people out in the first round. We’re not afraid to say how the fight will play out.”

Delivering on Predictions

As the interview went on, O’Malley spoke about the importance of finishing Vera. Who, by the way, he said he would knock out in one round. With a big knockout, Sean believes that he will be able to call out any fighter that he desires to fight.

Now, it’ll be up to O’Malley to deliver on his words.