(Video) Sean O’Malley Channels his Inner Tony Ferguson During Training

Sean O’Malley Replicates Tony Ferguson During Training Video

Tony Ferguson is known for many things. His razor-sharp elbows, slick jiu-jitsu, media Quotables, and wild training techniques. Simply put, Tony Ferguson is the “type of guy” who shadow boxes at a jiu-jitsu tournament. Recently, UFC bantamweight “Sugar” Sean O’Malley took his best shot at replicating Ferguson and his training techniques. And of course, the results were hilarious.

O’Malley and his star power in the UFC keep growing. Part of that can be attributed to the way he exploded onto the scene from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some of it could be how relatable he is to his demographic at the young age of 25. Because he keeps a small circle, relaxes with some weed, and plays Fortnite, all Sean needs to do to is be himself to keep his fanbase happy.

O’Malley Replicates Ferguson

What people don’t see about O’Malley is his incredible work ethic. Because without it, he wouldn’t be in the position he is in today with a professional 11 wins and no losses. Also, as serious as Sean trains, he can be just as hilarious in his own right. He posted a video on his Instagram account paying homage to Tony Ferguson and his unorthodox training techniques.

“Thank you @tonyfergusonxt for the instructional video,” wrote O’Malley to Tony Ferguson.

Paying Respect

There was a heap of props involved in the video to keep the authenticity of the video. Grappling dummies, a stationary fan bike, and of course marijuana all had to be included.

Naturally, the most impressive part of the video was that the joint O’Malley had in his mouth stayed there throughout the entire video. The video certainly embodied the spirit of Tony Ferguson that he shows often in his training videos.

Ferguson may or may not engage in medicinals. However, Tony should be proud of the hilarious job that O’Malley executed to perfection in his honor.