(Video) Sean O’Malley Explains why Luke Rockhold is the ONLY UFC Fighter he Doesn’t Like

Sean O’Malley isn’t a fan of Luke Rockhold. During a recent podcast episode, O’Malley explained why Rockhold is so unlikeable.

Recently, Rockhold announced that he would be making his longtime return to the sport. Amid his comeback, he’s become very vocal in his thoughts of the current UFC landscape. Especially regarding how the UFC has treated fighters who have asked for an increase in wages. Notably, in regards to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

O’Malley Says he Dislikes Luke Rockhold.

The heavily opinionated light heavyweight has seemingly rubbed Sean O’Malley the wrong way. On record, Sean said that Rockhold could be the only fighter that he dislikes on the entire UFC roster.

“There’s not anybody in the UFC I don’t like. I take that back, Luke Rockhold’s a douche. Other than that, god, it sucks, I can’t say that because he could… it’s hard to say that because he can beat me up so hopefully I just don’t get in a situation where it’s me and him in a room and I’m like ‘I didn’t mean that Luke. Lucas, I just thought what you said was douchey,” Sean O’Malley said.

Details of the Story

Fans of the sport would have thought that O’Malley would dislike many more fighters. Especially after some of the harsh words that he’s had for Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo, and a handful of female fighters on the roster. Nonetheless, Sean detailed the story of where his disdain of Rockhold originated.

“They were in Whitefish. Luke [Rockhold] was drunk and he kept telling my dad ‘Chito beat your son’s a**.’ My dad said Luke was super (buzzed) but he kept saying ‘Chito beat your son’s a**.’ Why would he be like that? Luke said (to my father) ‘Do you not know who I am?’ And my dad said, ‘You look familiar but I don’t know.’ So that probably p*ssed him off. I don’t know the whole story,” Sean O’Malley said in a past episode.

O’Malley hasn’t been the only fighter to voice their dislike for Rockhold. At this point, he seems like a popular target for many to dislike. However, when Rockhold returns to the octagon, the narrative could easily change.