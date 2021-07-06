(Watch) Sean O’Malley Shares Louis Smolka Pullout Conspiracy Theory: “licking f***ing wresting mats trying to get staph”

Sean O’Malley was originally supposed to fight Louis Smolka at UFC 264. However, while injuries kept Smolka out of the fight, O’Malley has a conspiracy theory about Louis not making it to the fight.

Initially, the “Sugar Show” was supposed to continue against a veteran in Smolka. However, Louis was forced out of the matchup due to an injury. Many fighters in the division threw their name into the O’Malley sweepstakes, willing to take the fight on short notice. However, those rumors began to swirl out of control. Behind the scenes, O’Malley received word that some fighters of fighters who campaigned for the fight wouldn’t make weight in time for the fight to happen.

O’Malley Shares Smolka Conspiracy Theory

Nonetheless, the UFC went in a different direction to keep O’Malley on the card by replacing Kris Moutinho, who has never fought in the UFC. But, before O’Malley faces off against Moutinho, he spoke on his personal Youtube channel about why Smolka pulled out of the fight.

“Smolka’s manager was at my gym watching me spar the other day, a couple of weeks ago,” O’Malley said in the camera. “I was on fire. He asked Tim and I, respectfully, he said ‘hey, do you mind if I sit and watch?’ I said ‘watch, tell him whatever you want, I don’t care.’ I looked sharp, I was on f***ing fire. Did his manager go ‘hey bud, I love you don’t take this fight, I don’t want you to die?’ Might’ve. Smolka licking f***ing wresting mats trying to get staph. I don’t even know if that’s how you get staph. Don’t know dude, that’s a conspiracy theory, so maybe that’s what happened, maybe not. I don’t blame the dude.”

The overall impression is that fans believe the UFC is giving O’Malley an easy fight to replace Smolka. But for people in the know about Moutinho, things may not go as easy as the “Sugar Show” plans.

Are fans buying O’Malley’s conspiracy theory?