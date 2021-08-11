Sean O’Malley Says He Has To Fight Jose Aldo Some Day, Talks Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley was all praise for Jose Aldo and also talked about a potential fight with Cody Garbrandt.

Aldo is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 this past weekend. Despite the mileage he has accumulated, the former featherweight king continues to fight at a high level as he made it two wins in a row against another 135-pound contender.

The Brazilian drew praise from many in the world of combat sports and certainly has a fan in bantamweight prospect O’Malley, who hopes to fight him before it’s all said and done.

“Dude, Aldo looked so good,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “What a legend. He looked fast, he looked really fast.” “… I have to fight him some day, I have to fight Aldo.”

That said, O’Malley acknowledged that the next fight had to be TJ Dillashaw vs. Aldo — a fight the latter expects to take place before the end of the year.

O’Malley Can’t Call Out Garbrandt If He Keeps Losing

Switching gears, O’Malley’s attention turned to Garbrandt with the pair having gone at each other online for the past year with talks of a potential fight.

For now, that’s not happening, especially as Garbrandt is now set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France in December.

If “No Love” were to lose, it would be his second straight loss in a row as well as his fifth in his last six overall. At that point, O’Malley can’t keep calling him out anymore.

“If he loses again, I can’t keep calling him out,” O’Malley added. “At that point, I’ll feel like a bully.”

However, “Sugar” doesn’t expect to see the UFC part ways with the former bantamweight champion even if he does potentially go 1-5 in his last six.

“No, I don’t think he gets cut. Because he won his last fight before that. It’s not good, but I still think he’s a draw.”

You can watch the full video below: