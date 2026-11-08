Ollie Schmid Survives Late Nakamura Rally To Win At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Ollie Schmid had built the lead he needed before Keiichiro Nakamura found his most dangerous stretch. The City Kickboxing featherweight survived a late knockdown and took a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 124 on November 7, with all three judges returning 29-28 cards at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The victory came in Schmid’s second UFC appearance and his first after a full training camp. The 25-year-old was the more productive striker over the opening two rounds, before Nakamura increased the pressure in the closing minutes. It was a successful response to the different circumstances of Schmid’s short-notice debut against Marwan Rahiki in Perth in May.

Nakamura arrived as the Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament winner. His late surge made the result uncertain until the horn, but it did not overturn the advantage Schmid had already earned. The official cards show that the judges agreed not just on the winner, but on which fighter won each round.

Chris Flores, Chris Lee and Ron McCarthy each scored the first and second rounds 10-9 for Schmid and the third 10-9 for Nakamura. That produces 29 points for Schmid and 28 for Nakamura on every card. There were no recorded point deductions. Herb Dean refereed the three-round featherweight contest; the official sheet listed Nakamura at 145 pounds and Schmid at 145.5, matching the official weigh-in results.

How Schmid held his advantage over three rounds

Brian Knapp’s written round report for Sherdog provides the sequence below; the round winners are taken from UFC’s official scorecards rather than the outlet’s unofficial scoring.

Round 1

Nakamura attacked the lead leg and countered with his left. Schmid mixed spinning kicks to the body with punches upstairs, landed a high kick and jabbed downstairs. A left hand disrupted Nakamura’s balance. The Japanese fighter answered with more low kicks, while Schmid finished the round with another spinning body kick.

Round 2

Schmid recovered after losing his footing on a kick. Nakamura landed combinations, and a low blow briefly stopped the action before Dean restarted them. Schmid returned to body kicks and linked a right uppercut with a left hook. Nakamura defended a takedown attempt and answered with a one-two. All three judges again favored Schmid.

Round 3

Nakamura pressed harder as they exchanged body kicks and punches. A Superman punch preceded an exchange in which his left hook dropped Schmid, bringing follow-up shots on the ground. Schmid stood, then caught a kick and completed a takedown. Nakamura got upright for the closing exchanges, but the finishing opportunity passed.

A separate cage-side camera follows Nakamura’s knockdown and ground follow-up, complementing the broadcast view.

The official promotion and broadcaster’s clips capture different parts of that contest: Schmid’s jumping kick in the second round, Nakamura’s third-round breakthrough, the continued exchanges near the end and the decision announcement. They illustrate why the bout’s last few minutes looked very different from its first ten, without changing the round-by-round result.

Nakamura was finding the mark right until the end 🎯 [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/8UkCXy0RTX — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

Different paths into the featherweight contest

For Nakamura, this was a different outcome from the comeback that earned his UFC place. In its pre-fight preview, the promotion recalled his February finish of Sebastian Szalay and the eight-fight winning streak he brought into this assignment. UFC’s written November 6 feature also traced that tournament run through victories over EohJin Park and Li Kaiwen before the final in Sydney.

That feature reported an injury layoff following the tournament final. Saturday therefore marked his return after months away and the preparation he discussed before the fight, as well as his first regular UFC roster appearance following Road to UFC. The late attack showed he could still threaten after falling behind; the completed scorecards, however, left Schmid with his hand raised. No finish was awarded, and Nakamura’s strong third round was scored 10-9 by each judge, not 10-8.