Ollie Schmid Details Full-Camp Reset, Amateur Experience Before Nakamura

Ollie Schmid says a full training camp and a deeper amateur background distinguish his return against Keiichiro Nakamura from his short-notice UFC debut. He discussed that preparation in a November 6 MMAPLANET written interview conducted two days earlier.

Schmid recalled accepting his first UFC assignment four days out, determined to make featherweight rather than decline his childhood ambition. This time, he said, preparation extended beyond making weight.

He described an incomplete public amateur record, lessons from traveling and cutting weight, and waiting until his City Kickboxing development justified turning professional. He characterized Oceania’s amateur rules as close to professional competition, with small gloves, no shin guards and shorter rounds.

The April replacement that shaped his first UFC appearance

UFC announced on April 28 that Jack Jenkins had withdrawn through injury from a featherweight meeting with Marwan Rahiki. Schmid took the vacant place at the May 2 event in Perth, Australia. That card took place at RAC Arena under a welterweight main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates. The promotion’s dated announcement independently establishes the compressed interval between the replacement becoming public and fight night.

The official Perth record lists Rahiki’s victory by TKO at 2:47 of the opening round. That is the result of Schmid’s promotional debut, not a win for the newcomer. Saturday consequently offers his first opportunity to put a scheduled UFC camp into competition following that defeat.

At 25, the City Kickboxing representative enters with a 4-3 professional record. UFC credits him with three knockout victories and three first-round finishes; his fourth professional win came by decision. Those figures describe his recorded professional results, separately from the additional amateur experience he discussed.

A different path into Saturday’s featherweight matchup

Nakamura arrives at 8-1 with eight successive victories. His official athlete record credits seven knockout wins, including five first-round finishes. His latest contest required a third-round finish instead: he stopped Sebastian Szalay at 3:48 at UFC 325 in Sydney, securing the Road to UFC featherweight tournament title.

The Japanese striker is 27 and trains at EXFIGHT. UFC lists him at 5-foot-8 with a 70.5-inch reach, while Schmid’s listed height is 5-foot-11. They are competing in the same 145-pound division despite those different physical measurements and routes to the roster.

Schmid praised Nakamura’s confident technical striking while asserting his own experience advantage. He also discussed being Australian-born, New Zealand-raised and proud of his Hungarian parents, hoping to create opportunities for Hungarian fighters. His confidence was a personal assessment, not an established prediction of Saturday’s outcome.

Closing out the prelims! 🇯🇵Keiichiro Nakamura vs 🇳🇿Ollie Schmid#UFCVegas124 | Live Tomorrow | 🇦🇺 Paramount+ | 🇳🇿 TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/21LhLzsTKc — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 6, 2026

Friday’s official weigh-in results recorded Schmid at 145.5 pounds and Nakamura at 145. The promotion’s separate faceoff clip shows the opponents together before the event; it is not footage of their scheduled fight.

The bout closes the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on November 7. Paramount+ carries the event in the United States, with prelims beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern and the main card following at 8 p.m. Eastern. Those correspond to 22:00 UTC Saturday and 01:00 UTC Sunday, not guaranteed individual bout times.