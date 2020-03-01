(Video) Megan Olivi Reacts Cageside After Joseph Benavidez Defeat

Olivi Still The Proudest Wife

UFC reporter Megan Olivi is still “the proudest wife” following her husband Joseph Benavidez’s latest setback.

Benavidez faced Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title at UFC Norfolk last night as he looked to go third-time lucky and finally become a champion with the promotion.

However, it wasn’t to be as Figueiredo dropped him with a brutal right hand in the second round before the referee called an end to the action. Olivi was notably cageside for the event in what was a rare occurrence of her watching her husband compete live.

And fans on social media caught her reaction to the finish as she stood up and appeared to be saying “oh sh*t” in frustration and worry.

You can watch her reaction below:

Many in the combat sport world, including Conor McGregor, were hoping that Benavidez would get that fairy tale finish by finally earning UFC gold. However, as we all know, the fight game can be cruel and harsh.

Regardless, Olivi is still proud of her husband as she tweeted on Sunday morning.

“Always the proudest wife ❤️🙏🏼”

Where Benavidez goes from here remains to be seen.