Charles Oliveira Ready For Conor McGregor At Any Weight, Wants May Date

Justin Gaethje won’t be too happy to hear the latest news today.

Charles Oliveira wants Conor McGregor next, much more than he wants the #1 contender. The UFC Lightweight Champion already has a month in mind for a potential fight with the sport’s biggest star.

McGregor would flirt with the possibility of fighting Oliveira, online. He would insinuate he was next in line for a title shot and he asked what date that may be. The lightweight king was quick to respond, being open to the opportunity.

Obviously, there was already a promise in place from UFC President Dana White for Justin Gaethje to fight for the title next. However, with things still not official, plans can change.

Anytime, Anywhere

While Oliveira and Gaethje paid their respects to each other at UFC 269, it looks like the Brazilian is in favor of getting booked against McGregor. If his most recent words reveal anything, it’s that he’s serious about it. He’s up for the challenge, whatever the circumstance may be.

“May would be a wonderful date,” Oliveira told Sherdog. “Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. “I’m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

What About Gaethje?

Gaethje has stated he’ll likely riot if McGregor mounts a title fight before him. So with that, the question is, what does Oliveira make of ‘The Highlight’ as a potential opponent? Oliveira isn’t a fan of him, however he is still a company man, who does company work. If the job is Justin, then he’ll take care of it.

“Gaethje was knocked out by Poirier, who I just submitted. He was almost knocked out by Chandler, who I beat via TKO, but I’m a UFC employee,” Oliveira said. “If they choose that I should fight Gaethje next, I’ll be ready too.”

The Drama

Gaethje has turned the tables on Oliveira more than once. Whether it’s him showing respect or talking trash to the champ, Oliveira has seen it all. But, it doesn’t bother him too much.

“To tell you the truth, I couldn’t understand his posture. He said a lot of bullshit about me, but when he faced me he said I deserve all the respect, that I was a real champion. A few minutes later told he the press that he would [break my face]. To tell you the truth, I really don’t care about all this drama.”