Charles Oliveira Open To Welterweight Move For Conor McGregor Fight

Abhinav Kini
Oliveira
Image via Instagram @charlesdobronxs

Oliveira Wants McGregor Fight

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira wants all the big fights he can get. That includes Conor McGregor.

“Do Bronx” made it seven wins in a row following his third-round submission victory over Kevin Lee in the UFC Brasilia headliner last night. Most impressively, he has finished every single opponent in that run as well.

Speaking after the fight, Oliveira revealed he would be down to fight any ranked opponent, though, he felt he was worthy of a title shot as well given his impressive run.

That said, he is also willing to move up to welterweight if that means he gets to fight McGregor.

McGregor returned to action for the first time in 15 months when he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. It was notably a welterweight bout as it appears the Irishman has no problem competing at 170 pounds if he is not challenging for the lightweight title.

That said, despite Oliveira’s win streak, it seems unlikely that he would get a shot at McGregor. While he is well-known to hardcore fans, the Brazilian is relatively unknown to casuals and with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal also gunning for fights with McGregor, Oliveira will have to wait in line.

However, he should expect a highly-ranked opponent at lightweight next.

