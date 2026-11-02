Oleksii Polishchuk Meets Souheil Kaouchen At KSW 124 On December 19

Oleksii Polishchuk will face unbeaten Souheil Kaouchen in a featherweight bout at KSW 124 on December 19 in Gliwice, Poland. KSW confirmed the matchup on November 2, adding a meeting between neighboring ranked contenders to its December show at PreZero Arena.

The Ukrainian enters at 15-7, while his French opponent is 3-0 in professional MMA. The promotion’s announcement and current divisional rankings place Polishchuk fifth and Kaouchen sixth. Neither is being announced for a title fight; Patryk Kaczmarczyk remains the featherweight champion.

A Submission Threat Meets An Unbeaten Finisher

Polishchuk has eight KSW appearances behind him, with four wins and four losses. All four of his promotional victories came inside the distance: three by submission and one by knockout. That record supplies a different kind of test for Kaouchen, whose entire professional run has taken place in KSW.

Across his professional career, which began in 2016, Polishchuk has finished 12 of his 15 wins. KSW credits him with eight submissions and four knockouts, including six victories achieved in the opening round.

Most recently, Polishchuk lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rutkowski at KSW 117 in April. The official fight history records three scores of 30-27. That followed a second-round rear-naked-choke defeat to Kamil Szkaradek in November 2025, leaving him seeking his first win since submitting Islam Djabrailov the previous June.

The Djabrailov finish came from a first-round triangle choke. Before that, he also submitted Alfan Rocher-Labes in February 2025. He also submitted Filip Macek with a first-round armbar at KSW 87 in October 2023. KSW credits him with two Submission of the Night bonuses, recognizing his success on the ground. He previously held the Armia Fight Night championship.

Undefeated prospect, Souheil Kaouchen 🇫🇷🇲🇦, faces Oleksii Polishchuk 🇺🇦 in his toughest test yet 🔥 XTB #KSW124 | DEC 19 | Gliwice | 🎫 @eBiletPL

______________________________________________ 🚨 Souheil KAOUCHEN VISE LE TOP 5 ! 🇫🇷🔥 Le phénomène français est prêt à passer à… pic.twitter.com/mNdzRjM8Eg — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 2, 2026

Kaouchen has moved from a decision win into consecutive stoppages. He debuted against Oskar Stachura at KSW 106 in May 2025, taking a unanimous decision. Two judges scored it 29-27 and the third 29-28, according to the promotion’s record.

His next appearance ended with a first-round TKO of Krzysztof Geburek at KSW 113 in December. He then stopped Kacper Wróbel with punches in the second round of their KSW 119 bout in June. That latest finish came at 3:39, earning a performance bonus noted in KSW’s new announcement.

KSW’s Polish-language announcement also identifies Kaouchen as an Atch Academy fighter, from the same gym as former two-division champion Salahdine Parnasse. It credits him with five national Muay Thai titles, a world title in that sport and six wins from six amateur MMA appearances. Those striking and amateur achievements are separate from his three-fight professional record.

Where The Bout Fits On The Gliwice Card

The December event is headed by middleweight champion Paweł Pawlak against interim champion Piotr Kuberski. KSW’s event page lists a 7 p.m. start at PreZero Arena and identifies KSWTV and CANAL+ as viewing outlets. Its published lineup also includes an interim heavyweight title bout between Štefan Vojčák and Artur Szpilka.

Other announced matches pair Rafał Haratyk with Andi Vrtačić at middleweight, Adam Soldaev with Hugo Deux at lightweight, and Dawid Kuczmarski with Adam Niedźwiedź at welterweight. KSW’s preceding November 21 event takes place in Szczecin.