Oleksandr Moisa won his second meeting with Wojciech Kawa at KSW 123 in Szczecin, Poland, on November 21. Their lightweight rematch brought two Muay Thai-trained opponents back together on the same card that crowned a new champion in their division.

Their first meeting had ended with a broken arm rather than an extended examination of their striking. This return at Enea Arena put them together again eight months later, with Kawa seeking to reverse the result after surgery and rehabilitation.

Round 1: Kawa Catches A Kick And Presses Forward

Both men initially worked cautiously, trading individual kicks and punches rather than committing to sustained combinations. Kawa caught a kick and used the opportunity to drive forward with an attack against the fence. Moisa escaped that position and brought the exchanges back under control, leaving the opening round largely a measured stand-up contest.

Round 2: A Right Hand Opens The Route To The Finish

The pace changed when Moisa landed a heavy right that knocked Kawa to the mat. The Polish fighter survived that attack, but his opponent continued looking for a stoppage. The decisive blow came from a different weapon: a front kick to the torso folded Kawa and sent him down again. Ground strikes followed before the referee intervened.

The official stoppage time was 2:55 of round two. Moisa’s overall professional MMA record improves to 6-2 from the 5-2 mark listed for him in the rematch announcement. Kawa entered at 9-5 and leaves at 9-6.

The Return Followed Surgery For A Broken Arm

Kawa explained in KSW’s written pre-fight account that the injury in March involved his ulna. He attributed the damage to a kick early in that contest and said he had tried to continue despite knowing something was wrong. During a later clinch, he feared the injury could become an open fracture, let go of his opponent and went down to stabilize the arm.

According to that account, surgery went smoothly and he resumed training after four months. Neither fighter had competed again before this rematch. The official record places their original meeting at KSW 116 on March 14, with an injury TKO at 2:44 of round one.

The striking finish fits the background that brought Moisa into MMA. KSW’s rematch announcement identifies him as a world champion in Muay Thai and Burmese boxing, with extensive kickboxing experience and appearances in ONE Championship before his transition. Kawa also came from Muay Thai and entered the return with six knockout victories in his professional MMA career. Their shared stand-up experience was therefore an established feature of the matchup, not a new skill introduced for this meeting.

The result moves Moisa to 3-1 inside KSW, with all three promotional victories recorded as stoppages. His other win came against Krystian Blezień in September 2025; Iras Khizriev handed him his sole KSW defeat by decision in January. Kawa’s promotional record now stands at 1-3, following a winning debut against El Hadji Ndiaye and subsequent losses to Hugo Deux and Moisa.

Elsewhere on the Szczecin card, Marian Ziółkowski and Roman Szymański completed their trilogy, while the vacant lightweight championship was contested by Marcin Held and Valeriu Mircea. Kamil Szkaradek’s submission of Rogério Bontorin also took place on the same bill.