Audie Attar Expects The Old Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Attar: McGregor’s Level Of Fire Has Reignited

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar expects the Irishman to return to his old level that saw him dominate the sport.

McGregor competes at UFC 246 when he faces Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event on January 18 in Las Vegas. It will be his first taste of action since suffering a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight last October.

McGregor has repeatedly claimed since that his preparation was not up to the required standard for that bout. Add in all his infractions with the law and it’s fair to say that the former lightweight champion wasn’t 100 percent focused in his last fight.

But with less than three weeks to go for his impending return, Attar believes McGregor is as focused as ever.

”I do [believe he’ll be champion again],” he told the South China Morning Post MMA podcast (via MMA Mania). “I’ve seen a level of fire that’s been reignited within him. ”We’ve done things that nobody ever thought we could do, from the Floyd Mayweather fight to the type of contracts that he’s been able to earn. We’re very proud of that. Those don’t come easy. But those come with a lot of, I think, distractions and things that allow you to lose sight of what was really important to you. And the one thing that’s exciting for me is to see he’s refocused, and we all need that in life.” “… The thing about Conor McGregor is, if he focuses on his process, on what he can control, the outcome will be great, no matter who’s in front of him. That’s the key, and that’s the one thing we keep talking about, which he keeps talking about over and over again. What excites me is that he’s focused on the season, he’s focused on the process, he’s focused on what he controls, and that’s why all of those fights could potentially make sense, they’re all exciting.”

No matter what you think of him, the sport is much better when it involves a focused and motivated McGregor — and it looks like that’s what we’re getting at UFC 246.