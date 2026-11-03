OKTAGON 97 Confirms 12-Fight Hannover Card Led By Severino–Holzer

OKTAGON’s November 2 announcement confirms a 12-fight Hannover lineup with separate main-card, preliminary and free-opening sections. It completes the program around the previously announced bantamweight title fight.

OKTAGON 97 takes place November 7 at ZAG Arena. The venue lists doors opening at 5 p.m. and the event beginning at 6 p.m. local time. That start corresponds to 5 p.m. GMT and noon Eastern Standard Time. Admission is restricted to people aged 18 and older; the headline bout does not have a separately confirmed start time.

A Home Challenger Against The Bantamweight Champion

Holzer brings an unbeaten 12-0 professional record into his hometown opportunity. His official profile lists ten stoppage victories, seven by submission, and identifies Fightschool Hannover as his gym. The 24-year-old is ranked second at featherweight, but the championship he is challenging for here belongs to the lighter bantamweight division.

The challenger has already headlined this arena successfully. At OKTAGON 88 in May, Holzer stopped Khalid Taha at 3:14 of the first round. That result provides a recent hometown benchmark, although Saturday’s opportunity carries championship stakes rather than simply another main-event victory.

Severino, 23, represents Brazil and trains at Chute Boxe João Emilio. OKTAGON’s current fighter data lists his professional record as ten wins, one loss and one no contest, with a fourth-place pound-for-pound ranking. The loss was a UFC disqualification, not a defeat in this promotion. He enters this matchup as the reigning champion, not an interim titleholder.

🔥 IT’S FIGHT WEEK 🔥 We return to Hannover for an absolutely MASSIVE show. Igor Severino 🇧🇷 defends his bantamweight belt against Max Holzer 🇩🇪 at #OKTAGON97 in one of the biggest European MMA battles this year. 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEv4rN | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/AHb9iHoRwE — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 2, 2026

The Supporting Matchups

Below the title fight, Gjoni Palokaj and Zafar Mohsen meet in a ranked featherweight contest. Palokaj is listed fourth and Mohsen third. Ozan Aslaner’s meeting with Denis Frimpong is contracted at 72 kilograms; it should not be described as a standard featherweight matchup simply because both names have appeared in that division.

Justin Detzel and Kacper Frątczak each carry a 3-0 MMA record into their middleweight contest. Frątczak also has a championship striking background. Karol Ryšavý, an OKTAGON Challenge winner with 22 promotional appearances, faces Samuel Bark, whose credentials include Swedish Muay Thai and UAE Warriors championships. Daniel Makin brings four titles from a German organization into his meeting with Petr Bartoněk.

The graphic places the two women’s matchups in different sections. Josefine Knutsson meets Yasmin Guimarães in the prelims, while Kathrin Haberle’s contest against Thais Vasconcelos is the free opener. Jan Holzer also appears on the preliminary lineup, giving the Hannover crowd a second Holzer to support before the main event.

☄️ The OKTAGON 97 card is official! We are back in Hannover this Saturday for a card topped by one of the biggest European MMA fights of the year! Who leaves Zag Arena with the bantamweight belt? #OKTAGON97 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEv4rN | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/SiOGwbG6Zj — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 2, 2026

OKTAGON’s event page offers its own live pay-per-view access, while the announcement also lists RTL+, TVP Sport and DAZN. Viewers should check the service available in their territory rather than assume those platforms carry identical regional rights. The promotion’s RTL partnership extends through 2031.

Announced Running Order

Main card

Igor Severino vs. Max Holzer — Bantamweight title

Gjoni Palokaj vs. Zafar Mohsen — Featherweight

Ozan Aslaner vs. Denis Frimpong — 72kg catchweight

Justin Detzel vs. Kacper Frątczak — Middleweight

Karol Ryšavý vs. Samuel Bark — Featherweight

Daniel Makin vs. Petr Bartoněk — Welterweight

Prelims

Haci Akseker vs. Jonatan Kujawa — Featherweight

Jan Holzer vs. Ján Švagerko — Welterweight

Islam Djabrailov vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi — Featherweight

Josefine Knutsson vs. Yasmin Guimarães — Strawweight

Matheus Severino vs. Abdul Badakhshi — Flyweight

Free prelim

Kathrin Haberle vs. Thais Vasconcelos — Bantamweight