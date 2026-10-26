OKTAGON Extends RTL Broadcast Partnership Through 2031

OKTAGON and RTL Deutschland have extended their media partnership through the end of 2031, keeping the promotion’s events on the German group’s platforms. RTL announced the four-year extension on October 22; OKTAGON followed with its own written announcement on October 23.

Every event will continue to stream on RTL+ in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. Selected events and individual fights will also air on nationwide free-to-air RTL; the announcement does not make the entire schedule free television.

The extension also includes plans beyond live fights

The partners are developing television and digital formats about fighters and their stories, without announced titles or premiere dates. Co-founder Pavol Neruda said in OKTAGON’s English-language written release:

“RTL shares our ambition to make MMA and OKTAGON one of the most popular sports in Germany”

Co-founder Ondřej Novotný emphasized longer-term certainty for athletes and partners. RTL content chief Inga Leschek cited Frankfurt attendance, free-TV ratings and over one million RTL+ views. Those are the broadcaster’s claims, not independently audited measurements.

What RTL+ currently lists for viewers

The platform’s current OKTAGON page gives the agreement an immediate programming context. It lists OKTAGON 96: Gogoladze vs. Klinkhammer for October 31, followed by Severino vs. Holzer on November 7 and Legierski vs. Buchinger on November 21. Its fourth upcoming listing is the December 5 Dortmund show.

That final date includes the separately announced Ali Gündüz-Abdullah Sultani bantamweight matchup and Marc Doussis-Adam Pałasz heavyweight bout. Those are sporting bookings within the schedule, not fights newly created by the rights extension.

RTL+ also maintains an event archive with individual fights, highlights and additional programming. Its catalog includes the documentary series about Christian Eckerlin’s MMA family and fight-related video podcasts. Those existing listings should not be confused with the unnamed new formats being developed under the renewed partnership.

Munich is the next live stop

OKTAGON’s own event page confirms that the October 31 card takes place at Munich’s SAP Garden. Amiran Gogoladze and Felix Klinkhammer headline for the welterweight championship, while the supporting lineup includes Gökhan Aksu against Niko Samsonidse and Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer.

For that main event, the organizer lists Gogoladze as its top-ranked contender and Klinkhammer as unbeaten in eleven fights. It credits the German with nine finishes, all in the opening round. Those details describe the upcoming broadcast’s competitors, not a prediction of its outcome.

The promotion identifies this as its fifth Munich event and limits admission at its German shows to adults. The broadcaster’s schedule and the event listing establish the next occasion for viewers to use the continuing partnership; neither is a result announcement, and the contests have not yet taken place.