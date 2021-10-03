Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Hilarious Response To Sir Alex Ferguson Offering Him Wine

Khabib Nurmagomedov had an interesting interaction with Sir Alex Ferguson on Saturday.

The former UFC lightweight champion was a guest at Old Trafford in Manchester as he was watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Everton in a Premier League game.

Although it didn’t end well for United as they ended up dropping points for a 1-1 draw at home, the experience was still a great one for Nurmagomedov who ended up meeting the legendary United manager in Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov Meets A Different Ferguson

Ferguson — who won 13 Premier League titles with United — was well known for being a connoisseur of wine and having a drink after a game. And when he ended up meeting Nurmagomedov, he offered him a glass as he usually does.

This was an awkward moment for Nurmagomedov, who as a Muslim, doesn’t drink whatsoever. However, he made sure to decline Ferguson in a humorous manner.

“He asked me if I wanted a glass of wine,” Khabib said (via Shamoon Hafez). “I’m thinking, how I explain to him I’m a Muslim? So I said, drinking is not good for me because if I do then I will smash all of you guys up. He replied, ‘OK, best if you don’t drink’.”

All in all, it was a great experience for Nurmagomedov who got to pick Ferguson’s brain before posting an image of themselves on his social media on Sunday.

“It was a great honor to speak with a Legend.”