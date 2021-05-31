Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Khamzat Chimaev Remarks, ‘Never Expected Anything’ From Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally responded to Khamzat Chimaev.

The former UFC lightweight king was the target of a recent comment from Chimaev on Ramzan Kadyrov’s Instagram Live, claiming he would tear him apart for the Chechnyan dictator.

Kadyrov — who was thought to have a good relationship with Nurmagomedov — notably suggested in his video that the Dagestan native was a UFC project and was reluctant to appear under the Russian or Dagestani flag.

It’s been a few weeks since, but Nurmagomedov finally commented on the situation while speaking to Russian media, stating that he didn’t feel the need to give a reaction in the first place.

“I just didn’t think that it was all necessary to react to this or something else,” he said (via RT). “Every person has their own opinion, so let it be. I did not watch the live broadcast of Ramzan Kadyrov, I just read what you [media] write. “How did I feel? Nothing. The whole world is discussing me. I do not see any insults in the expression ‘UFC project’.”

Nurmagomedov Barely Knows Chimaev

Nurmagomedov went a step further by claiming he barely had any relationship with Chimaev contrary to popular opinion.

That is why he didn’t have any feelings about the latter’s remark.

“I didn’t have any disappointment in Chimaev,” Nurmagomedov added. “I have never seen this person. We talked with him on the phone a couple of times. “You know, disappointment happens when you expect something from a person, some kind of return. But I never expected anything from Chimaev. If he thinks [things], let him write – that is his right.”

All in all, a pretty diplomatic response from Nurmagomedov which should only be expected as it’s not wise to speak ill of Kadyrov.