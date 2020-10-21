As UFC 254 draws near, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje face-off under the sun of Abu Dhabi.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) and UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (22-2) squared off for the first time on the beach of Yas Island following the pre-fight presser. The two men shook hands and had an intense yet respectful face-off.

With a win on Saturday, Nurmagomedov would get one step closer to his goal of being 30-0 and would add another elite fighter to his resume. This would certainly put him in prime position to be considered one of if not the greatest fighter in MMA history.

But Gaethje might have something to say about this. The American embraces the challenge that Nurmagomedov represents and plans on taking the belt from in devastating fashion.

Both men are set to fight this Saturday on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card will be live on ESPN+ and starts at 2 p.m. ET.

No interest in the interim… 🏆@Justin_Gaethje discards his belt while facing off with Khabib!